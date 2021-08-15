Amesbury Lions present scholarship to Jazalyn Reader

AMESBURY – The Amesbury Lions recently announced that Jazalyn Reader has been selected as one of a scholarship recipients. Reader graduated from the Amesbury Innovation High School as a three-year member of the high honor roll.
Reader's entrepreneurial spirit flourished after joining the service dog community, according to a press release. She founded Lemon Drop Donations which was a short-term service dog gear donation program. Reader would measure each dog, then create and embroider custom harnesses and leashes. She was able to assist more than a dozen clients through this effort. The company may have been short lived but the gesture was much needed, according to the Lions.
Reader has always been willing to lend a hand and help however she could. She would help set up and clean the venue for the school’s Sweetheart dances. She was actively involved with crafts, face painting, providing coffee for adult guests and with ticket sales at the front door.
The Lions said that Reader hopes to combine the fields of psychology and business with her love for animals. Her aspirations include forensic science, behavioral health and the need to give back to the community at large.
