Amesbury Lions present scholarship to Maya Gakidis

AMESBURY – The Amesbury Lions recently presented Maya Gakidis with a college scholarship for the continuation of her education.
She is the daughter of Jill Sinkoff of Amesbury and Theodore Gakidis of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The Lions gathered at the gazebo near Amesbury Public Library on Tuesday to present the award to Gakidis. Mayor Kassandra Gove, a Lions Club member, made the presentation.
Gakidis’ dedication to scholastic achievement and longtime participation in Girl Scouts was seen as very inspirational, according to a press release from the Lions Club.
Her Girl Scout troop was involved in beach cleanups, creating and donating Christmas tree decorations, making blankets for animal shelters, and working with younger girls on image and having positive feelings about themselves. Gakidis also worked at a local soup kitchen preparing and serving food.
Gakidis has a passion for environmental causes and civil rights, and wants to be a voice for those who are often not heard, according to the release.
She served as an intern in the Amesbury mayor’s office and was selected to work with the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs on a grant project that involved erosion near home along the river. Even though both of these experiences were short-lived due to pandemic shutdowns, Gakidis still was happy to have been selected for these assignments.
She plans to attend Clark University to major in political and environmental sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.