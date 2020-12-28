AMESBURY — The mayor is looking toward 2030 and wants to hear from her constituents, beginning with the first three Amesbury Listens sessions in January.
Mayor Kassandra Gove announced the Amesbury 2030 initiative during her State of the City address in October. That initiative aims to look at every aspect of the city to ensure it is moving forward with one vision.
The first part of the process will be a series of listening sessions called Amesbury Listens; the first three sessions will roll out online beginning Jan. 13.
City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said Gove planned to kick off the Amesbury Listens sessions earlier in the year but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them back a few months.
"We were talking about doing these listening sessions back in January and early February," Thayer said. "We had had a couple of meetings with our facilitator to talk about what they might look like. But, at the same time, we were also talking about Amesbury 2030. So they kind of go hand in hand."
The Amesbury Listens sessions are designed to bring together city residents as well as business owners, employees and stakeholders to discuss a specific topic. The administration will ask people what they see as the city's identity, Thayer said.
"Let's talk about where we come from, where we are, and where we think we should go in the future," Thayer said. "Kassandra has always talked about how she thinks Amesbury kind of lacks one story to tell. We have so many amazing things as a part of our history and what is happening now. But, we seem to lack one vision and one story."
Each Amesbury Listens session will take place on the Zoom app. The first session will run Jan. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the second session Jan. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. The program concludes Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Featherstone Personal & Professional Coaching life coach and counselor Debra Hickok will take the lead role as the program's facilitator.
"We will gather everyone together on these calls and then I will go over the lay of the land with them," Hickok said. "We will talk about what we are doing together and how much we appreciate everyone showing up and the goal that we have in mind as well as what the structure will look like."
More Amesbury Listens sessions will roll out through 2021 with topics yet to be decided, according to Hickok.
"The topic is the same, the different dates are designed to make it more convenient," she said. "So we will be gathering information on one topic in this first cycle. We will also be collecting information, asking people what feels like a hot topic for them. For example, diversity, equity and inclusion is a big one for me. For someone else, it might be services for the elderly, someone else might want to really, really talk about education or town services. So, there are a whole bunch of topics."
Thayer said the city wants to hear about what really matters to residents.
"When you talk about Amesbury's history, what does that mean to you?" Thayer said. "What do you think of? What parts of our history are important to where we are today?"
Anyone looking to register for a session can go to www.amesburyma.gov/amesbury-listens. Those who cannot attend the Zoom meetings are welcome to send their feedback to amesburylistens@amesburyma.gov and they can take part in the program by either writing a letter to: The Mayor's Office, 62 Friend St., Amesbury MA, 01913, or calling 978-388-8121.
"This is a model that other communities have used and it really can bring about change," Hickok said. "It gives our town leadership the opportunity to take an active and intentional listening role. The topics will be selected by the townspeople and it is just a wonderful model for gathering different diverse viewpoints and information about what people care about in a structured way. Then, it can hopefully be translated into something meaningful."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
