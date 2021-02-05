AMESBURY — The mayor confirmed Friday that Amesbury Little League will be able to play ball at the Cashman Elementary School once again this season but added that the city's athletic fields project will need more time to come together.
Voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the Sgt. Jordan Shay Lower Elementary School next to the Cashman Elementary on Lion's Mouth Road in 2019. The new school project is working its way through the city's planning process but plans also call for removal of two baseball diamonds currently being used by Amesbury Little League adjacent to Cashman.
Former Mayor Ken Gray had drawn up plans to move the diamonds from Cashman Elementary to the adjacent, city-owned Woodsom Farm – where seven soccer fields would also be built – to make way for the new school.
The city bonded $1.5 million for the athletic fields project which would also make use of a $1 million District Improvement Financing plan with The Heights Amesbury apartment complex and an additional $300,000 to come from the Sgt. Jordan Shay Lower Elementary School project.
Plans called for the construction of the new playing fields to begin in 2020 but no work has begun.
Amesbury Little League president Leigh Noyes said earlier this week his nonprofit organization needs to begin preparing for the upcoming season by the end of April.
Little League has also made use of one of two baseball diamonds at Town Park, while Amesbury Girls Youth Softball League uses the other diamond. According to Noyes also said Little League had been entertaining the idea of using fields in Salisbury and in South Hampton, New Hampshire, in case the fields at the Cashman were unavailable.
"We really need to figure out what fields are going to be available for us in the city," Noyes said Wednesday. "Otherwise, we have other options out of town that we could do."
He also said he had been talking with Mayor Kassandra Gove about the situation.
Gove stated in a press release on Friday that her short-term goal is to allow Amesbury Little League to continue to use the two fields at the Cashman Elementary School for the spring 2021 season, while her administration is also looking at ways to extend the use of the two baseball/softball fields at Town Park with temporary lighting.
Gove said she wanted to put the fields project plans aside, hoping to learn more while the school project moved its way through the permitting process which should be completed in a matter of weeks.
The project's long-term plans, however, remain undetermined, according to the mayor, who added that she will be providing updates on the athletic fields when the new school project is approved.
According to the press release, Gove's administration has heard concerns from community regarding the expanded use of Woodsom Farm and also has concerns itself about site and budget constraints in the proposed plans.
“We are taking our time with this project and making sure we are doing it right the first time," Gove said in the release. "It is important to me to protect the limited funding currently available for the fields project, and make sure that I have all the necessary information to move forward appropriately. I continue to be dedicated to making sure that we take care of the Amesbury Little League, and creating a site for them that provides the same experience or better that our families are used to. I know how important our fields are and I want to make sure that we’re making the best decision for Little League and for all of our teams.”
Noyes said in the press release that he appreciated the mayor for listening and addressing concerns about the project.
"While this project has been delayed due to COVID-19 and other factors, we have made some solid progress in the last few months," Noyes said. "At the end of the day, the Little League board wants to make sure that we will be able to provide the same experience that our athletes, families and visiting teams are used to. I'm confident that when this project is complete, we will make our teams, my board and this community happy."
