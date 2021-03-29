AMESBURY — The city is preparing for a much busier spring and summer in 2021 than it experienced in 2020.
Mayor Kassandra Gove appeared Thursday afternoon on Facebook Live and said Gov. Charlie Baker is moving the state into Phase 4 of his reopening plan today. Phase 4 allows gathering limits of 100 people in indoor public spaces and 150 people outdoors.
“You’re going to see some changes around town,” Gove said.
Gove added that her administration has been receiving a lot of requests from residents looking to restart outdoor events such as the annual Amesbury Days celebration.
“We are now having those conversations again with those gathering limits changed,” Gove said. “That means quite a bit for us.”
The mayor reminded residents that those who are planning events will need to go through the event permitting process by reaching out to the Recreation Department at 978-388-8137.
“I know that there are lots of people, especially the Chamber of Commerce, that are planning for an exciting summer,” Gove said. “It’s going to be a fun summer. It’s exciting.”
The mayor said the city’s Business Economic Adjustment Team has been working with local restaurants and shop owners to welcome people back to the downtown this spring, beginning with an outdoor “dine around” Thursday.
“I’m not sure how much I am going to be able to eat that day,” Gove said. “But we are figuring out how many stops I can make.”
The city is also considering bringing public meetings back to City Hall soon. The City Hall auditorium will be the setting for an East End neighborhood overlay project planning workshop Tuesday.
“I think it is pretty rare for any of them to have 100 people in the room,” Gove said.
Interested residents can go to the city’s East End neighborhood overlay project webpage at www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/pages/east-end-smart-growth-overlay-district.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of people who want to be there but we can have a lot of people there,” Gove said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
