AMESBURY — The mayor of the community often known for its long-gone carriage industry is looking to focus the city’s identity with a new brand.
Mayor Kassandra Gove launched her I AMesbury 2030 initiative with a series of listening sessions about the city‘s identity earlier this year. The I AMesbury 2030 initiative is designed to look at all aspects of the city to ensure it is moving forward with one vision.
Gove said many of the residents who took part in the listening sessions talked about the city's lack of identity among out-of-towners, who say that Amesbury is a “drive-thru town.”
“I have heard a lot from people about what is missing in Amesbury and what they wished people knew about us," she said.
Gove said she intends to begin a rebranding initiative by inviting graphic designers to submit proposals for a new visual brand and tagline for Amesbury to be used in public spaces, on the city's website, and in its social media marketing.
The city's seal will continue to be used on official documents but the new, visual brand will represent Amesbury's history as well as its future, she said.
"No one has ever really documented these kinds of things here and we want to harness all of the energy that we have and get us to a place where we can put ourselves on the map," Gove said. "We want to be recognized for one thing to be a real champion of, to celebrate our history and position ourselves for future growth, and be really known for something."
The city has put out a request for proposals for graphic designers interested in coming up with the new brand at www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6891/f/uploads/call_for_proposals_city_of_amesbury_visual_branding.pdf.
"We could see a variety of numbers in the proposals but we’re not expecting to be much more than $1,000," Gove said.
Proposals must be submitted by June 1 at 4 p.m.
"I'm open to whatever we shall receive," Gove said.
The mayor said the prospective graphic designer does not need to live in the city. The designer would work with information collected during the I AMesbury 2030 listening sessions.
Communications director Caitlin Thayer said the city is also looking for taglines or slogan suggestions from residents: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlVNNdHRFQsi1GFic3eX7qfcW6BF9zvvYTgHG5WlN50mLe7Q/viewform.
"We will look at them and give those to the graphic designer and see if they fit," Thayer said. "We certainly want to give people the option to help out with that part of it."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
