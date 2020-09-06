AMESBURY — The city is looking for passionate, volunteer preservationists to join its Neighborhood Conservation District Task Force.
A Neighborhood Conservation District is similar to a historic district overlay and protects important assets such as architecture and natural features in a specific neighborhood.
The city adopted an ordinance allowing Neighborhood Conservation District zoning in 2002 and the Brown Hill Neighborhood Conservation District was established soon after.
"The Brown Hill neighborhood is our only Neighborhood Conservation District right now," Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland said.
"The concept is similar to a historic district but there are tools that can be modified for the district that are going to be based upon the attributes that you are trying to protect," she said. "Instead of it being a one-size-fits-all approach that a historic district ordinance has. If there are stone walls, for example, or there are street trees, or architecture, or a rural feeling that you are trying to protect, this allows you to tailor the ordinance to the needs of the district."
The Brown Hill neighborhood is bordered by Elm, Monroe, Madison and Collins streets. The 2002 ordinance established the Brown Hill Neighborhood Conservation District with an eye toward scenic views, street trees, sunset and sunrise views, low traffic volume, and a wooded area behind Bay and Dewey streets, Cleveland said.
The Neighborhood Conservation District Task Force was also created in the 2000s and tasked with identifying if there are other neighborhoods or districts that should be considered for protection. Cleveland said the city is looking to reconvene the task force this month with three initial goals of identifying, evaluating and protecting the Brown Hill neighborhood.
"We want to look at the details," Cleveland said. "What are our goals? What do we want to be protecting? Are there specific neighborhoods that we need to be protecting based on things like them disappearing or the potential for them disappearing? What are those and why? It's really about, what are the main issues? How do we plan for them and then preserve?"
Roughly 30 residents were part of the task force the last time it convened and there are no limits on the number of volunteers this time around, according to Cleveland.
Task force members would meet once a month for roughly six to eight months with most meetings being held virtually for the time being. The volunteers would also be required to work roughly six to eight hours per month.
The task force's first meeting is anticipated for mid-September. Applicants should email their resumes and a paragraph statement of interest/qualifications to Cleveland at clevelanda@amesburyma.gov.
"I also want to extend an invitation to prior task force members," she said. "They were a part of this and it would be nice to have them at the table. But we would also like to put out a larger call to perhaps people who are newer to town who have some historic preservation experience or a talent or skill to bring to bear."
The Amesbury Neighborhood Conservation District can be found online at www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/pages/neighborhood-conservation-district-task-force.
