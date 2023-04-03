AMESBURY — As fertilizer is sprinkled on lawns across the city this spring, local officials ask residents to do what they can to help keep municipal waterways as clean and pristine as possible. The city issued a memo last week to alert the community that waterways are endangered by algae blooms which harm the environment and residents’ quality of life, and are expensive to treat. Fertilizers and nutrients, including phosphorus-based lawn fertilizer, encourage the growth of algae blooms.
The memo notes that when it rains, the runoff from lawns near the city watershed travels to streams and storm drains, emptying into surrounding bodies of water. This can create algae blooms that turn the water green, cause fish to die, and potentially shut down bodies of water used for swimming, boating, fishing and other recreation. Mayor Kassandra Gove called on residents to do their part to maintain the city’s waterways.
“Amesbury is fortunate to have a robust waterway system. It adds to the diverse terrain of our landscape and provides sources for our drinking water and recreation,” Gove said.
“As residents, we must be stewards of our environment to make sure that the integrity and the health of these rivers, lakes and ponds remain intact, she added. “One of the ways we can do that is by restricting the use of phosphorus-based fertilizers near our water sources. With the help of the Lakes & Waterways Commission and our heath inspector, Deb Ketchen, we have worked to educate local landscaping companies, and the public, of the potential threat of harmful algae blooms from the use of these products.”
The city laid out steps residents can take to do their part. The first is to stop all fertilizing within 100 feet of Lake Attitash, Meadowbrook Pond, Tuxbury Pond, and the Powow River north of the water treatment plant, as well as all fertilizing within 20 feet of Lake Gardner, Clarks Pond, Bailey Pond, Park Pond, Pattens Pond, the Powow River, the Back River and the Merrimack River. Residents were also asked to stop using any phosphorus-based fertilizers in Amesbury unless a soil test indicates they are needed and comply with regulations.
City Council Vice President Adrienne Lennon spoke about how important Lake Attitash is to community.
“Lake Attitash has a whole community and culture to itself of recreational users, which is wonderful. But in addition to that, it is our secondary water supply,” she said. “So Amesbury actually is really lucky in that we do not draw our water from the Merrimack River. We draw our water from upstream of a tributary to the Merrimack River. So we start with really high quality surface water.”
Lennon said Lake Attitash and Lake Gardner are dealing with invasive species in addition to the threat of fertilizer runoff. She encouraged people to reach out to the Conservation Commission if they have further questions.
“There are a lot of great resources out there to help people transform their decision-making around landscaping to improve the resources in their backyard,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
