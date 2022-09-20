AMESBURY — The city continues to look into Cynthia Lane as a potential location for new affordable housing.
In June, Mayor Kassandra Gove introduced a bill that would convert 3.11 acres of vacant residential land at 58 and 63 Cynthia Lane into affordable housing. Both parcels were taken through tax foreclosure.
The proposal has led to ongoing debate as to whether the property is suitable for affordable housing, as well as concerns about the loss of green space in the area should it be used for this project. At the City Council meeting Sept. 13, there was a free petition in opposition to the plan. It aimed to protect the property to preserve open space. There will be public hearings on Gove’s bill and the free petition at the City Council meeting Sept. 27.
In an email response regarding Cynthia Lane, Gove said she filed Council Bill 2022-087 to surplus, procure a development proposal, and then sell public properties on Cynthia Lane on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust, of which she is a member.
“The Affordable Housing Trust is charged with maintaining and adding affordable housing units within the city,” Gove said. “As a group, they’ve prioritized their efforts including the need to find a nonprofit partner to assist with building new units.”
They have met with multiple nonprofits that do this work and Habitat for Humanity has showed a continued interest in the process and building within the community, according to Gove.
“The land selected by the trust for surplus is zoned residential and was taken for taxes,” Gove said. “The need for more affordable housing cannot be understated and I fully support the effort to surplus the land for truly affordable housing.”
Amesbury lost 51 affordable housing units over the last five years, with 38 more set to expire in 2022, while only one unit has been added in that same timeframe, according to Gove. Gove said she is hopeful that a compromise could be found with those who are not in favor of the bill.
“I understand the neighbors are upset and wish to protect this land from any change,” Gove said. “I hope we can find a compromise.”
Gove said the council bill being reviewed now is the first step of many, and that the sale would then be subject to a disposition committee and a request for proposal process.
City Councilor Roger Deschenes shared his thoughts on the proposal over the phone.
“My initial impression is that this site is not necessarily well-suited for affordable residential development,” Deschenes said. “However, there is a great need for affordable housing in our community.”
He said he is doing his best to look at the situation with an open mind.
“People with jobs like mine are finding Amesbury an ever-more unaffordable community in which to reside,” Deschenes said. “And so, I have my initial impression which remains largely intact, but given this great need of affordable housing I feel the most responsible thing I can do is keep my mind open and try not to let ‘the perfect be the enemy of the good.’”
Similarly to Gove, Deschenes said he hopes a compromise can be found.
“Perhaps there can be a compromise that preserves the lion’s share of the green space as it is, while still adding a low number of affordable units,” Deschenes said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
