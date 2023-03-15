AMESBURY — A local man accused of threatening to shoot up a downtown bar was sentenced to 18 months probation last Monday after admitting he could be found guilty of threatening to commit a crime.
Leonard Boddy, 41, of Mill Street, must stay out of trouble with the law and stay away from the Fortune Bar during that time or risk spending six months in jail, according to Newburyport District Court records.
In addition to threatening to commit a crime, Boddy was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. A bomb/hijack threat with serious public alarm charge was dismissed. Judge Peter Doyle fined him $150 for the disorderly conduct charge while the carrying a dangerous weapon charge resulted in the same sentence as the threatening charge.
Amesbury police officer Shawn O'Brien and other officers responded to the Fortune Bar on Friend Street around 12:44 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, after receiving word that a man was yelling ethnic slurs and threatening to "shoot up the place."
O'Brien and Officer Kyle Arseneau could not find Boddy but the person who reported the incident told police Boddy got into an argument with other patrons inside the bar and called at least one of them an ethnic slur. That prompted patrons to throw him out of the bar. The person who reported the incident said Boddy remained outside and continued hurling racial slurs. He then announced he had a gun and was going to use it inside the bar, according to O'Brien's report.
By the time police arrived, Boddy had left the area.
With Boddy nowhere to be found, police put out a be-on-the-lookout announcement to other police departments. A short time later however, O'Brien spotted Boddy walking up from Mill Street in the direction of the bar. Once he saw officers he pivoted onto Main Street towards the Amesbury Public Library. Police caught up with him and immediately could tell he was "highly intoxicated."
Boddy denied any kind of incident took place inside the bar but it did not take officer long to learn that Boddy had been lying. Police searched him and found a 4-inch blade in his left pocket.
'It was discovered that Leonard had gone back to his residence on Mill Street. It is unknown whether Leonard armed himself with the knife ...and intended on returning to the Fortune Bar," O'Brien wrote in his report.
Boddy was eventually handcuffed and took a portable blood alcohol level test, with a reading of .21, almost three times the legal drunk driving limit. At the station during booking, police found a black ski mask on him. Boddy was later issued a "no trespass" order by the owners of the bar, according to O'Brien's report.
