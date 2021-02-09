SALISBURY — An Amesbury man admitted to a judge on Monday he broke into an unlocked van at a Main Street gas station and stole cash and checks from a man who had just entered the station.
Joseph R. Mello, 36, of Aubin Street was charged in November 2019 with larceny under $1,200 and misdemeanor breaking and entering after he was caught on video breaking into the van, according to court records.
Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan sentenced Mello to a year of probation and ordered him to pay the victim $100 in restitution. While on probation, Mello must stay out of trouble with the law and have no contact with the victim.
The victim parked behind Dick's Variety on Main Street on Nov. 6, 2019, and entered the store without turning off the van's engine, according to a police report.
In the front seat of the unlocked van was a blue money bag. When he returned to the van five minutes later, the money bag had disappeared.
The victim went to police a short time later, telling them the bag contained $100 and $400 worth of checks payable to his business.
Officer Bruce Dow went to Dick's Variety a short time later and watched video footage of the theft. The victim had parked his van next to Mello, who was sitting in a white truck. Mello is then seen entering the victim's van and grabbing the bank bag.
The video shows Mello's license plate number, allowing police to track him down and issue a summons on the two charges, according to court records.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.