AMESBURY — A local man believes it's time to take out the trash in Amesbury and he's looking for the public's help this weekend.
Corey Bilodeau, 26, said he has recently been disheartened by the amount of trash he finds along Market Street during his morning jogs through the downtown.
"It seems like there is everything everywhere," Bilodeau said. "There are these piles and mounds of trash that I gathered over the course of three hours one day. I really wanted to bring it to everyone's attention on just how much trash there really is out there."
Bilodeau took photos of his gathered refuse and went on social media over the winter to see if he could drum up support for a volunteer city-wide clean up.
Thanks to a partnership with the Amesbury Lions Club, Bilodeau will be hosting that cleanup this weekend.
Joni Baptiste, a past president and a current member of the Amesbury Lions Club, said her organization had been looking for a community service opportunity.
"This came up and we jumped on it," Baptiste said.
People interested in joining the cleanup can go to the Town Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 28 to sign in.
"I'll be there with a tent out and we will be giving people masks, hand sanitizer and highlighted routes and pick up spots," Bilodeau said. "We will have everything that you need."
Bilodeau said that Jackson Lumber & Millwork has donated heavy duty construction trash bags and latex gloves to the project, the Amesbury Circle K location is donating face masks and hand sanitizer and Naples Pizza is baking and donating pizza for the weekend workers.
Bilodeau also created a Facebook group for the clean up at www.facebook.com/events/445012136858692/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.