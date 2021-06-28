Amesbury man arrested after Hampton crash

HAMPTON, N.H. — An Amesbury man, who police said crashed into a cluster of trees off Route 101 east while driving drunk and in the wrong direction, was arrested Saturday night after becoming combative with a state trooper trying to assess the driver’s injuries.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Brian Smith, 46, was seen driving a 2006 Nissan Murano aggressively and illegally passing other vehicles in the undivided portion of Route 101 near the Route 1 Interchange, according to state police.
Smith was reportedly driving the wrong way, or west on Route 101 east, according to witnesses.
As troopers from the New Hampshire State Police responded, additional reports came in that Smith had driven off the roadway and struck a cluster of trees.
Troopers found the Nissan resting atop an embankment separating the on-ramp of Exit 13 with the travel lanes of Route 101 east. There were no passengers in the car with Smith.
Following a struggle with the driver to determine the extent of his injuries, troopers placed Smith in custody. An ambulance transported him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where it was determined that he had not sustained any injuries.
Smith was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, reckless conduct (felony), reckless driving and resisting arrest or detention, as well as several traffic violations.
He was released on personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in Rockingham Superior Court on a date and time to be determined by the court.
Hampton police and fire assisted state police from the Troop A barracks.
The incident remains under investigation by Trooper Geoffrey Miller. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Miller at Geoffrey.S.Miller@dos.nh.gov.
