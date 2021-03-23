AMESBURY – A local man faces several gun charges following his arrest Tuesday morning after police served a warrant at his Friend Street home.
The man, Zachary Piechocki, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and five counts of possessing a high capacity ammunition feeding device.
State law defines a high capacity feeding device as a detachable magazine, drum or any device capable of holding 10 or more rounds of ammunition or five or more shotgun shells.
As a result of a lengthy investigation, spearheaded by Amesbury police Detective Raymond Landry, officers and detectives arrested Piechocki without incident after serving him with an arrest warrant around 11:15 a.m. at his home.
During the search of the home, police said they found a black 9mm Beretta handgun, more than 376 rounds of ammunition and five high capacity magazines.
According to local police, Piechocki is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
