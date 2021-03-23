AMESBURY – A local man faces several gun charges following his arrest Tuesday morning after police served a warrant at his Friend Street home.
Zachary Piechocki, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and five counts of possessing a high-capacity ammunition feeding device.
State law defines a high-capacity feeding device as a detachable magazine, drum or any device capable of holding 10 or more rounds of ammunition or five or more shotgun shells.
As a result of a lengthy investigation, spearheaded by Amesbury police Detective Raymond Landry, officers and detectives arrested Piechocki without incident after serving him an arrest warrant at home about 11:15 a.m.
During the search of the home, police said they found a black 9mm Beretta handgun, more than 376 rounds of ammunition and five high- capacity magazines.
Piechocki is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court, according to police.
