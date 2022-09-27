AMESBURY — A local man charged in April after leaving a loaded handgun outside his Aubin Street apartment complex avoided jail time Friday after admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of improper storage of a firearm.
Steven D. Burt, 52, saw the charge continued without a finding for six months. A second charge related to the incident, wanton destruction of property less than $1,200, was also continued without a finding for six months but Burt was ordered to pay the property owner $160 in restitution.
Court records include a copy of Burt's resume which listed him as the director of security of the Masconomet Regional School District and has been with the school system since 2007. They also show he is operations supervisor for Massachusetts General Hospital’s police and security department.
Masconomet Regional School District Superintendent Mike Harvey on Tuesday morning said Burt left the district in February.
The court records show that on April 1, Burt drove his truck into the complex’s lot and ran over several toy scooters belonging to his neighbor’s child as he tried to park. He then got out of the truck and fell to the ground. It took several people to help him off the ground as he appeared to be intoxicated.
The neighbor went outside the next morning to check on damage to her child’s toys when she spotted a silver handgun in a black holster on the ground near her porch. She then called police to report what she discovered and placed the gun in her car’s glove box, according to Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody’s report.
“I arrived and opened the glove box and confirmed that it was indeed a real firearm. I took the magazine out of the firearm and cleared the chamber. It should be noted that there was a live round in the chamber and that the gun was ready to be fired,” Moody’s report read.
The neighbor showed Moody where Burt lived. Moody knocked on Burt’s door but he was not home. Back at the police station with the handgun, Moody called Burt and left a voicemail requesting he call the station.
Burt failed to do so, prompting Moody to issue Burt a summons to appear in court.
“Steven has several other firearms registered to him. Sgt. (Michael) Purvis suspended Steven’s class A license to carry,” Moody wrote in his report.
An email to Massachusetts General Hospital’s media department for comment was not returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.