AMESBURY – A Field Street man accused of harassing a local police officer was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail on Monday after being arraigned in Newburyport District Court on charges of intimidating a witness, violating abuse prevention orders and criminal harassment.
Colin Noon, 34, narrowly avoided being thrown in jail, considering he was awaiting trial for charges involving the officer's wife.
The officer's wife has a restraining order out against Noon and the same order covers the officer, according to court records. The officer is also listed as a possible witness if the matter goes to trial, according to court records.
Noon was arrested by a state trooper on a warrant Friday and held at the Newbury barracks over the weekend.
An Essex County prosecutor asked Judge Peter Doyle to revoke Noon's release while awaiting trial based on the new charges. But due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Middleton House of Corrections, where Noon would have been sent, Doyle denied the motion.
On Saturday, 25 inmates there tested positive. That's in addition to 21 employees and two contractors who have also tested positive for COVID-19.
In asking Doyle to revoke Noon's release, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte described how he drove over to the officer while working a road detail and began verbally harassing him. At one point, Noon told the officer that he worked for him because Noon was a taxpayer.
"There was no need to have a conversation," Belmonte said.
Belmonte said Noon created a "huge safety concern" to the officer and construction workers by bypassing a detour sign and confronting the officer.
"He just wants to harass and intimidate" the police officer, Belmonte said.
Noon drove past the traffic detour Thursday morning so he could confront the officer as he worked the detail at a construction site, according to court records. He then stopped by the officer and said he was lost and needed help getting to Swetts Hill Road.
"I told Colin to stop playing games because he has lived in Amesbury his entire life and he knows how to get to Swetts Hill Road," the officer wrote in his report. "Noon then stated 'you work for me, you work in my (expletive) town.' He then sped off at a high rate of speed."
In the same report, the officer referred to a confrontation in May when Noon drove over to the officer at another construction site and made an obscene hand gesture. Following that encounter, Belmote sent Noon and his attorney a letter advising Noon to stop the harassment.
"This event further illustrates why I am in fear for myself and my family, due to his unpredictability and inability to follow judge-issued orders. He continues to show complete disregard for judicial authority and the criminal justice system," the officer wrote in his Oct. 1, report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.