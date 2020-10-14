AMESBURY – A local man charged with killing his mother in March is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Thursday, roughly a month after a grand jury indicted him on murder and other charges.
John Brittan, 27, was committed to Bridgewater State Hospital days after he stabbed his mother to death and severely injured his stepfather at their Chester Street home.
In Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, where Brittan's first court appearance took place in March, Judge Peter Doyle was informed of the suspect's scheduled arraignment by Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.
Doyle then scheduled a status hearing for Brittan on Oct. 29. If Brittan is arraigned in Superior Court, the charges against him would be dropped in the lower court.
Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of 23 Chester St. died from her injuries after she was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, according to the District Attorney's Office. She was stabbed several times in the head and back, and initially taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, but later transferred to Boston.
Diehl-Peirce’s husband, 65-year-old Edmund Peirce, who was also stabbed several times as he fought with Brittan, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brittan is his stepson.
At Brittan's initial arraignment, a court clinician told a judge the suspect was unable to understand the charges against him. Brittan was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over age 60.
He was sent to the hospital that day and ordered to undergo an additional evaluation to determine his mental capacity to stand trial.
Brittan was suffering from delusions shortly before he grabbed a knife and began stabbing his mother, according to police reports of the attack.
At the police station, Brittan made several statements, including that he was related to Queen Elizabeth II and that his mother and stepfather were not his real parents and on death row, according to police.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
