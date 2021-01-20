AMESBURY — A Cedar Street man charged with his fourth drunken-driving offense over the weekend posted $5,000 cash bail Monday morning only minutes after his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
Police say Christopher Finnegan, 59, was asleep behind the wheel of a Nissan in his apartment building parking lot when officers arrived Saturday about 6 p.m.
Court records show Finnegan has three drunken-driving offenses on his record from between March 1986 and October 1999. But an Essex County prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle that those only represented offenses in Massachusetts and he could have more in New Hampshire.
"It may be a fifth (offense) or greater," Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said during her argument for cash bail.
Typically, a prosecutor will ask a judge to hold a person charged with a third drunken-driving offense or more without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. But due to the length of time since Finnegan's last charge in Massachusetts, state law does not allow a prosecutor to seek that remedy.
Doyle asked Kennedy if that had "rectified that glitch," with Kennedy saying the current law still stands.
Doyle then granted Kennedy's request for $5,000 cash bail along with an order that Finnegan remain alcohol free with random screens. Finnegan's attorney did not contest the bail request and asked Doyle for a pretrial hearing Feb. 26.
Finnegan's sedan was blocking a fellow tenant from backing out of his parking space, according to a police report. By the time police arrived, Finnegan's car had not moved.
"The vehicle was running with the registered owner, Christopher Finnegan, sleeping in the front seat," Amesbury police Officer Samuel Marlar wrote in his report. "I knocked repeatedly on the driver side window. It took several hard knocks to wake Christopher."
Marlar also wrote that Finnegan had trouble finding the button to roll down his window before finally figuring it out. It did not take Marlar long to conclude Finnegan was under the influence of alcohol. When Finnegan tried giving Marlar his driver's license, he instead gave the officer a credit card.
When offered a chance to take a blood-alcohol level test, Finnegan declined.
"You guys know I'm over," Finnegan said, according to Marlar's report.
Finnegan did take a series of field sobriety tests. After failing those tests, Marlar arrested Finnegan and drove him to the police station to be booked.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.