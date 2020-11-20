AMESBURY — A Carriage Hill Road man was sentenced to 18 months in jail last week after admitting he bloodied a woman's nose when throwing her to the ground in August.
In addition to assault and battery of a family/household member, Ronald J. O’Laughlin, 59, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (subsequent offense) and threatening to commit a crime. His guilty pleas came Nov. 12 in Newburyport District Court.
O’Laughlin's arrest Aug. 26 about 12:45 a.m. came after neighbors called police to report that he and a woman he lives with were fighting again.
Over the last year, police responded to 24 disturbing the peace or domestic incidents at the same address, according to Officer Kyle Dzwoneck's report.
When Dzwoneck responded to the apartment, he saw the victim with a bloody nose and O'Laughlin lying on his bed smoking a cigarette.
The victim told police that after throwing her to the floor, O'Laughlin threatened to "kill her multiple times," Dzwoneck wrote in his report.
O'Laughlin, still lying in bed, denied attacking the victim. Police noticed the bedroom was in "complete disarray" with a lamp and other items shattered around the bed.
O'Laughlin was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser for the drive to the police station. Once at the station, O'Laughlin began hurling obscenities and racial slurs at officers.
"All you do is kill (racial slur)," "You guys are a bunch of pigs," and "What are you going to do, punch me in the face?" were among the phrases O'Laughlin used at the station, according to Dzwoneck's report.
