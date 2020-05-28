AMESBURY – A Spring Street man charged with trying to strangle a family member before leading police on a manhunt last week was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Joshua M. Malo, 32, was arraigned Tuesday via videoconference on charges of assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, and intimidating a witness.
Judge Mary McCabe found there was enough probable cause to hold Malo without bail until at least the hearing, which would determine if he poses too great a risk to the family member or society to be afforded bail while awaiting trail. That hearing would also be held remotely via video conference, according to court records.
Amesbury police responded to Spring Street on Friday about 7:30 p.m. regarding a possible domestic violence incident between Malo and the family member. Witnesses say Malo tried to strangle the relative before fleeing the house, according to Officer Shawn O’Brien’s report.
Spring Street is off Elm Street.
Local police began searching the area along with the department’s K-9 officer and Salisbury police.
“While police were searching the area, regional dispatch received a report of a suspicious male in the area of 14 Cedar St. Salisbury Officer P (Patrick) Szymkowski was able to locate Joshua in the area of 25 Cedar Street,” O’Brien wrote in his report.
Szymkowski detained Malo until an Amesbury police officer arrived to place him into custody. At the police station, Malo registered a 0.20 blood-alcohol level, more the twice the legal limit for drunken driving, according to O’Brien’s report.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport.
