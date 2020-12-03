MERRIMAC – The Amesbury man killed Nov. 25 in a car crash on Interstate 495 in Merrimac was identified Thursday as 44-year-old Jeffrey Terilli.
While the investigation into the single-car crash remains under investigation, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said there appears to be "no sign of impairment."
It was shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 when Terilli's 2013 Nissan Rogue, traveling north, suddenly left the highway south of Exit 53 in Merrimac and hit a tree in the median, according to state police.
Terilli, the only person in the Nissan, was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where he was pronounced dead, state police said.
Troop A investigated the accident with help from the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Crime Scene Services Section. State troopers received assistance from the Amesbury Fire Department and the Merrimac Fire and Police departments.
According to his obituary, Terilli leaves behind a wife and a son, and was a chef for 18 years. Formerly of Beverly and East Boston, he also had two dogs, the obituary said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.