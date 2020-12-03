MERRIMAC — An Amesbury man killed in a crash Nov. 25 on Interstate 495 was identified Thursday as 44-year-old Jeffrey Terilli.
While the investigation of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said there appeared to be "no sign of impairment."
Terilli's northbound 2013 Nissan Rogue suddenly left the highway south of Exit 53 shortly before 6:30 p.m., hitting a tree in the median, according to state police.
Terilli, the only person in the Nissan, was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where he was pronounced dead, state police said.
Troop A investigated the accident with help from the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Crime Scene Services Section. State troopers received assistance from the Amesbury Fire Department and the Merrimac Fire and Police departments.
Terilli leaves behind a wife and a son, and was a chef for 18 years, according to his obituary.
He was formerly of Beverly and East Boston, and had two dogs, the obituary said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.