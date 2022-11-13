AMESBURY — Bruce Decelle, a Haverhill Road man facing child pornography possession charges, was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury, setting the stage for his arraignment in the higher court at a later date.
The 57-year-old was arrested at his home in mid-August following a raid of his home.
Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed wrote that he was tipped off by a Rowley police detective who had been monitoring suspicious downloads coming from Decelle’s home as part of a larger investigation of internet crimes involving young victims.
The Rowley detective obtained a search warrant for Decelle’s address and contacted local police so they could serve the warrant Thursday.
Decelle was arraigned Aug. 12 in Newburyport District Court, where Judge William Martin ordered him held on $50,000 cash bail. Should he post bail, Decelle must not use the internet and have no contact with anyone under 18.
Prior to the raid, Reed stationed himself outside the home until other officers arrived. About 4 p.m., the officers knocked on Decelle’s door. Decelle was told why police were there and was “compliant and didn’t appear to be surprised,” Reed wrote in his report.
Decelle agreed to be interviewed by police and admitted he had looked at child pornography on his computer in the past. When asked what kind of software he was using, he named the type spotted by the Rowley detective during his investigation.
“He also informed us that he had some thumb drives (possibly four) which contained child pornography as well and they could be located in the top drawer,” Reed wrote in his report.
Reed then asked Decelle how long he had been watching child pornography and he told the detective it had been a “few years.”
“I asked Mr. Decelle what age group he tended to look at and he said ‘8,10,12, 14 for age groups,’” Reed wrote in his report.
During a search of his home, police found children’s underwear. When asked how he obtained them, Decelle told officers he found them in dumpsters.
Police also found three videos depicting sexual acts involving children as young as 5 years old, according to Reed’s report.
