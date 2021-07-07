AMESBURY — While it may be difficult for some to believe, much of the behind-the-scenes work involved in staging the annual Farm Aid festival has been going on out of an Arlington Street office for the past three years.
Steve Snyder was working in marketing and advertising and living in Cambridge in 1997 when he discovered his neighbor was the executive director of Farm Aid.
Snyder had heard of Farm Aid but admits that he didn’t really know that much about it at the time. He went to the festival that year and returned to help out each year since as a volunteer until he was brought in on a full-time, professional basis in 2018.
The 54-year-old now works as the development and brand director for the annual nonprofit charitable concert and festival, which was organized in 1985 by singers Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young and continues to raise money for family farms.
“I work with fundraising and with the rest of our team to ensure brand alignment,” Snyder said. “People say that we are considered the longest-running U.S. concert for a cause. Because of that, people are very generous with us and they are donating their performances.”
Snyder is busy planning his 24th Farm Aid, which will take place Sept. 25. The location and lineup will be announced July 20.
“Our focus is on the festival more than full time for about four to six months of the year,” Snyder said. “The rest of the time, we are also advocating for fair farm policies, working with partner organizations across the U.S., granting the money that we raise, and working to provide support, resources, even emergency grants, for a hotline to family farmers.”
Family farms are the heart and soul, not only of Farm Aid, but of the entire country, Snyder said.
“Family farms are the biggest small businesses out there and I feel like I sort of work for every family farmer out there,” he said. “Our mission is to cultivate a vibrant family farm system of agriculture just because it is better for communities and the environment and soil health and all of that.”
The Farm Aid festival is not simply for country music fans, according to Snyder.
“People sort of align family farming, which is what we are all about, with sort of the Midwest,” he said. “But we have had more than 500 artists, including Elton John, Jack White, Norah Jones and Sheryl Crow. Many of these artists do return on occasion.”
Snyder has also had the pleasure of working for a board of directors that includes Nelson, Mellencamp, Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price.
“Our board is very engaged, in fact, Willie personally signs every grant check that we send out every year,” Snyder said. “Willie is everything that you would think he is. He is the nicest, down-to-earth person who is really the greatest guy. He not only talks the talk but walks the walk. Dave Matthews is really great. Most everybody is just really amazing and there is a real spirit and a sense of family at our festival.”
Family is the ethos of Farm Aid, according to Snyder.
“We want everyone, from the artists, all the way to the people at the back of the lawn to feel embraced,” he said. “One of the great things that I get to do each year is I keep a couple of front-row tickets in my pocket and I go to the very back of the lawn. Then, I give a pair to the nicest people that I can see and bring them up to the first row.”
Snyder said he works with just over a dozen people to put the charitable concert and festival together each year, the last 15 months of which he has been able to do at home where he lives with his spouse, Rob, in Amesbury.
“My office went remote on March 12 last year,” Snyder said. “We love it here and what I love in particular is being surrounded by all of these family farms from Cider Hill Farm, to Heron Pond Farm, to Bartlett Farm, Tendercrop Farm, Colby Farm and the Newburyport Farmers’ Market. We hit each of them for our favorite thing that we get from them. It is, of course, beneficial to them and what they are trying to do, which is critical.”
Farm Aid website: www.farmaid.org
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
"Family farms are the biggest small businesses out there and I feel like I sort of work for every family farmer out there."
— Steve Snyder of Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.