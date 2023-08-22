AMESBURY — A local man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to three child pornography offenses Friday in federal court.
Thomas Cross, 30, was charged with distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in November 2018, and indicted by a federal grand jury a month later. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Nov. 15.
Distribution and receipt of child pornography carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. All the charges provide up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
Cross’ charges stem from the November 2018 search of his home that resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices which contained files depicting child pornography and chats between Cross and a person subsequently identified as Desiree Daigle in which they exchanged various child pornography files.
Some of the images depicted an infant known to Daigle and were taken in Daigle’s home. In the chat, the two discussed plans for Cross to meet the child so that he and Daigle could sexually abuse the child together. Both Cross and Daigle admitted to exchanging child pornography with each other.
Daigle was arrested and charged separately with the sexual exploitation of children. In October 2022, she was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Cross was detained following his arrest in November 2018. He subsequently appealed the order of pretrial detention to district court, which released Cross in July 2019 on conditions that, among other things, prohibited him from accessing the internet, possessing pornographic material and possessing internet-accessible devices.
However, in June 2020, Cross was arrested again after it was learned he was using social media to exchange child pornography and he was found to be in possession of multiple cell phones and an internet-connected gaming console – in violation of his conditions of release.
About a dozen FBI agents entered the apartment and were there for more than an hour. The raid came after FBI agents received an online tip “regarding the potential use of social media to exchange child pornography,” according to U.S. District Court records.
Cross has remained in federal custody since.
Assistance was provided by the Amesbury Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti, the Project Safe Childhood Coordinator and chief of the major crimes unit, is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit: www.justice.gov/psc.
