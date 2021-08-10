Amesbury man seeks city's help to solve rat problem

AMESBURY — A Sparhawk Street resident's complaints about rats has the city taking a closer look at his neighborhood.
Michael LoPreste let his Bernese mountain dog out at dusk one night a month ago, not knowing they were both in for a big surprise.
"I was watching him from the back door and he ran right over to some of our shrubs," LoPreste said. "He cornered something in there and it jumped at him, which made him jump out and knock a chair down. He chased the rat under my deck. Then, I saw the thing and I said, 'You've got to be kidding me.' It was a brown rat and he was big. Thank God I got him before (the dog) got bit."
LoPreste said he began noticing a rat problem at Sparhawk Condominiums in March 2020.
"They were literally right there on my back porch, right in front of my back door," LoPreste said. "Last year, they were on the smaller side."
LoPreste hired an exterminator to take care of the rats last year and was told the problem most likely stemmed from a nearby home under renovation.
The exterminator placed rat traps to take care of any stragglers, LoPreste said.
But the problem persisted and more recently, larger rats have been seen on the property. He said his wife even had a recent "close encounter" with a rat.
"It is exponentially worse this year," LoPreste said. "These ones are big, they are like cats."
He said condominium owners keep the property clean and there are no outside food sources.
"The property is very clean but they nest closest to a food source and that food source, according to my exterminator, is a couple of houses away which are extremely messy. There is trash there and there is stuff, including food, piled high," he said.
LoPreste has two indoor cats who have a litter box in the finished basement. But the cats haven't been going downstairs for a while, he said.
"They either sensed or saw something down there and they won't even go near it," LoPreste said. "This is where we are from a health and safety perspective, and I fear it is just the beginning. When winter comes along, they're going to want to come into our home. Then, we've got a big problem."
LoPreste and his wife have been working with their condominium association to address the rat issue. He also contacted the city's Public Health Department and was happy to see Director of Public Health Deborah Ketchen turn up at his house late Monday afternoon.
He said Ketchen told him the rat problem appears to stem from his neighbors, who keep chickens and ducks in their backyard.
"I just hear the ducks over there, I don't hear the chickens," LoPreste said. "Apparently, chickens attract rats."
LoPreste said the city will look further into his situation as well as the potential spread of rats in the rest of the neighborhood.
Caitlin Thayer, the city's communications director, said in an email that the Public Health Department is posting information on Amesbury's website about best practices regarding pests and will look closer at the Sparhawk Street matter soon.
"If I'm having this problem in my little courtyard, these things must be everywhere," LoPreste said. "That's the bottom line."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
