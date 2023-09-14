AMESBURY — Unicorn Circle resident Robin B. Adams was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Wednesday, a week after a Newburyport District Court jury found him guilty of repeatedly punching his dog after a two-day trial.
The 57-year-old was charged with animal cruelty in May and faced up to seven years in state prison or 2½ years in jail, according to Massachusetts General Law.
During his time on probation, Adams must perform 40 hours of community service, surrender his dog, enter and complete six months of therapy to address anger issues, donate $1,000 to an area animal shelter and cannot have any pets, according to court records.
Adams was issued a summons to appear in court on May 10 after witnesses saw him “beating his dog” while walking on Woodsom Farm property off Lions Mouth Road, according to Amesbury police Officer Jonathan Morrill’s report.
By the time Morrill responded to the calls, Adams was driving toward downtown with his 7-year-old yellow lab mix in the back seat. Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody also responded and pulled Adams over on Highland Street near Amesbury High School.
Knowing Moody had reached Adams first, Morrill turned around and headed back to the farm to speak to witnesses.
“According to the three witnesses, they observed Adams to be yelling and screaming at his dog (off leash) aggressively in an attempt to recall him. The witnesses described him as being angry and agitated. They state that once Adams got a hold of his dog he proceeded to punch the dog 10 to 12 times with a closed fist,” Morrill wrote in his report.
In a sworn statement to police, one of the witnesses said Adams pinned the dog to the ground by its neck before hitting the dog in the face 10 times.
“As he did this his arm would come all the way back as he kneeled over the dog and appeared to be forceful blows with each strike,” the witness wrote in his statement.
Adams then leashed the dog and walked back to a parking lot. He was confronted by another witnesses who saw the blows. Adams then got into his SUV and drove off, the statement also reads.
After being stopped by Moody, Adams told the officer that his dog, named Bodie, had caught a groundhog and would not release it.
“Adams states that he had to be physical with the dog for it to release the animal,” Morrill wrote in his report.
But after hearing from the witnesses, Morrill was skeptical of Adams’ claim.
“It appears this incident was more than just trying to get a groundhog from the dog’s mouth,” Morrill wrote.
An animal control officer from neighboring Newburyport was called to the traffic stop and examined Bodie.
“The ACO did not see any apparent injuries,” Morrill added.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.