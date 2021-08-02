AMESBURY — A local man flown by medical helicopter following a serious car crash Friday night on Whitehall Road faces drunken driving and other charges after being summonsed to Newburyport District Court. 

In an addition to a second drunken driving offense, Anthony Augusta, 35, of Perkins Street, Amesbury, was also summonsed for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, according to Amesbury police records.

Augusta was trapped in his car for about 15 minutes after he drove off Whitehall Road about 8:30 p.m. and slid into a gulley.

Once Augusta was removed from the car, he was driven by ambulance to Amesbury Elementary School on South Hampton Road, where a medical helicopter awaited.

He was then transported to a Boston area hospital, according to Amesbury Deputy Fire Chief James Nolan.

Nolan said he did not know Augusta's medical condition as of Monday afternoon. 

 

 

