AMESBURY – An Allston Street man charged with possessing child pornography in February 2019 avoided jail time Wednesday after pleading guilty to the charge at Newburyport District Court via video conference.
Zachary T. Petersen, 30, was sentenced to two years in jail but Judge Peter Doyle suspended the sentence for three years. During those three years on probation, Petersen must have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, register as a sex offender with the state and undergo mental health evaluations.
In March 2019, Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed was notified by a Newbury police detective that he came across an internet protocol address belonging to an Amesbury resident that had been downloading child pornography.
The Newbury detective claimed the user had downloaded child porn on two occasions in late February 2019 and March 2019. Reed was given a CD with the images. Several of the pictures contained children under the age of 18 in various stages of undress. There were also pornographic videos depicting children on the CD, according to Reed’s report.
Reed obtained a subpoena to determine who owned the computer used to download the images and learned it was coming from Petersen’s home. By the end of April, police were staking out the home to find out what wireless internet networks were in use at the home.
Officers, armed with a search warrant, entered the home in late May and spoke to Petersen. During the interview, which took place after officers read Petersen his rights, officers asked if they searched his computer would they find any child pornography. Petersen said he did not think they would find anything like that.
When police searched his computer they found more than a dozen images and videos containing child pornography. As a result, officers charged him with that offense, according to Reed’s report.
