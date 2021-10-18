Fans and opponents of the Amesbury High School Indian mascot will need to wait until next month to learn its fate.
The School Committee voted unanimously to create an 18-member mascot review committee in May after hearing from two high school seniors who proposed phasing out the former Amesbury Fighting Indian over five years.
The mascot review committee met over a three-month period and made its recommendation late last week.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee at its meeting Monday night that she received the mascot committee's recommendation Friday afternoon but will not be able to present her own recommendation until the next meeting Nov. 8 because she has not had enough time to review the information.
The superintendent also gave the School Committee the discretion to decide if it would vote on the issue Nov. 8 or Nov. 15.
"I would imagine, in my presentation to you, I will be saying that, "This is the information from the committee, these are other pieces,” McAndrews said. "You may need to process that or you may not. I guess it really depends on where your heads are at."
Committee member Peter Hoyt suggested they wait until Nov. 15 to make their recommendation.
"Personally, I would like to be able to assimilate the information that Elizabeth will be able to share with us, as well as that from the committee," Hoyt said.
The committee's chairwoman, Mayor Kassandra Gove, echoed Hoyt’s suggestion but the committee did not vote on the matter Monday night.
“I assume that they have given you more than just a one-page statement," Gove said.
McAndrews said the mascot review committee has given her plenty of good material.
"They did some good work," McAndrews said. "They did take a vote but, as I said several times during my reports, they have not often had a full committee in attendance. But, the people who have been there, have been there. So it has been the same people putting in the work, all the way through. Everyone feels very passionately about their perspective and I am very appreciative of the time that they all put in."
The mascot review committee presented an online survey in September, giving students, parents, teachers and the general public a week to state their own opinions on the matter.
The committee's survey showed that 1,087 people out of 2,062 respondents voted to keep the mascot, while 869 voted for change. Sixty-seven people said they had no opinion while 39 said they did not care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.