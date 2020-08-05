AMESBURY — A School Committee discussion about the operating budget for the coming school year revealed a possible grim future for the district Monday, with the potential elimination of 15 employees and high school freshman sports.
"I have been on the School Committee a long time and this is probably the toughest time I can remember," committee member Peter Hoyt said.
The committee initially approved a $35.4 million operating budget in the spring. But the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the district to operate on a "one-twelfth" operating budget for July, August and September.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said she and Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills directed all city department heads to present them with proposed budgets, including 5% and 10% cuts, and the school district was no exception.
"We did get the good news from the state that they are going to level-fund most of their aid for us," Gove said. "But we do still expect a decrease in local aid and local revenues."
Director of Business and Operations Joan Liporto composed a revised $32.7 million level-funded budget for fiscal 2021 that the School Committee discussed during a budget/finance committee meeting Monday afternoon.
Liporto told the committee she has proposed $919,256 in staff reductions, which translates into roughly 15 full-time jobs.
"The drivers of the budget are there and there just isn't that much you can do about that," Liporto said. "We have negotiated contracts that we have to abide by."
Reducing support staff would save $128,066 at Amesbury High School; cutting textbooks and other instructional expenses saves an additional $72,076; moving certain salaries to the school choice budget saves $110,000; and the elimination of freshman sports would save $16,410.
At Amesbury Middle School, a reduction in staffing, including the elimination of an assistant principal and three professional staff members, would save $290,914. Cutting back on teaching supplies and technology would net $74,300.
At Amesbury Innovation High School, not replacing a paraprofessional would save the district $18,304, cutting principal accounts and teacher supplies saves $9,730, a reduction in rent saves $54,000, and moving portions of a paraprofessional's salary to a revolving account saves $25,099.
A reduction of two therapeutic staffers as well as losing 1.2 teaching positions and 1.8 paraprofessional jobs would save $190,436 at Cashman Elementary School. Cuts to instructional expenses would save $50,650.
Amesbury Elementary School could see the reduction of 1.7 paraprofessionals and two part-time staffers to save $144,046. Cuts in instructional expenses could also yield $52,630.
The school principals were asked what their priority would be to add in the future and all five agreed it would be any eliminated staff.
"It's the people who are in front of kids all day that I don't want to lose," middle school principal Brian Gill said.
The administrative office could also cut a part-time position to yield $8,732 as well as operational expenses of $47,926, while $25,000 in reduced overtime and supplies could be saved in the district's maintenance department.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni told the committee that a potential remote start for the school year could also save the district some money.
"We probably shouldn't be continuing with the bus contract at that point," Fulgoni said. "That's $55,000 a month. That is significant money and I would say the same thing (roughly $30,000 a month) about the cleaning contract if we don't have students in school."
Gove countered that the district should not decide to open remotely "just to save some money."
"Exactly," Fulgoni responded. "But if we do, these savings would be realized."
The committee must submit a budget to the City Council before Aug. 14 and is expected to meet again later this week.
"I guess we will leave it here, unless anyone has any questions," committee member Mel Webster said. "We have to get more information in order to make a determination. But, for right now, this is what we are working with."
Webster went on to tell the committee that level funding is "not set in stone" but "it is where we sit today.”
In other news, the committee voted unanimously to start school Sept. 15.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.