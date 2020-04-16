AMESBURY — The future may be uncertain but the mayor is still moving ahead with the next fiscal year’s budget.
The City Council must approve an operating budget by the end of the fiscal year in late June. Mayor Kassandra Gove spoke to councilors during their monthly meeting Tuesday night and said she intends to deliver her recommended operating budget to them May 8.
Gove added that an official budget presentation will take place May 12 and then department budget hearings will begin May 14.
“This may be different than what you are used to,” Gove said.
The city is operating on a $61.3 million operating budget. Gove added that she has been frequently meeting with her chief of staff, Paul Fahey, and Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills and has also met with all city’s department heads to review what a level-services budget would look like.
“We were planning to be conservative, but we are going to have to peel that back even more based on the COVID-19 impact that we are anticipating, which is somewhat uncertain,” Gove said. “But we are expecting to be more conservative in terms of our hotel tax, our meals tax and things like that.”
The mayor also said she has a plan to put forward a “one-twelfth” budget if the state budgeting process is delayed.
“(This will continue at the current fiscal 2020 funding levels) to get us into July,” Gove said. “They are allowing us to do that and that is what we would be looking at.”
Gove said she and her administration are considering a hiring-and-spending freeze and also closely reviewing all current spending.
“We are having those conversations, Gove said.
The City Council unanimously approved an order Tuesday to grant Gove easement rights over Merrimac Street at Bailey Pond and an appropriation of $10,555 to reimburse city retirees who were charged a market value adjustment fee during a change of insurance carriers. Councilor Scott Mandeville was not present.
The council unanimously allowed Gove to accept a $15,000 grant from the Coastal Trails Coalition and a $9,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Councilors gave the mayor the right to declare surplus and sell public property known as the former Trader Allen’s Truck Stop on Pond View Avenue. The council also amended the rules and procedures for its current session.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
