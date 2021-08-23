NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove discussed COVID-19 vaccination rates and other city issues during an appearance Saturday on Local Pulse.
Speaking with internet radio host Joe DiBiase, Gove explained that she was only in office for a couple of months before COVID-19 concerns began to appear and she had to shift into crisis mode.
“I quickly became a crisis manager and our team has sort of always been in crisis response, which is a really difficult way to operate on an everyday basis for a year and a half,” she said.
While managing COVID-19 concerns, city officials also had to take care of business as usual. What people sometimes don’t realize is that the pandemic caused supply chain issues that affected the city, just like it affected everyone else, Gove said.
This included issues such as asphalt plants shutting down and vendors being unreachable. These supply chain issues affected project timelines and the city’s ability to respond to matters efficiently.
Just like business owners, the city is facing staffing challenges as more people search for jobs that have flexibility with hours and location. This has caused the job market to change “significantly” and municipal jobs are not that flexible, Gove said.
The mayor also discussed COVID-19 vaccination rates, saying that 68% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 62% are fully vaccinated.
“We do want that number to continue to grow,” Gove said. “We have seen it creep up a little at a time. Each week, we still get numbers and it is slowly increasing.”
The city continues to see lower vaccination rates among those ages 12 to 15 and 20 to 29.
She encouraged people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so as the city hosts more clinics at the senior center and at the schools. For details, visit https://www.amesburyma.gov.
“It is still one of the most successful and best ways to protect yourself against infection and severe reaction and symptoms from the virus,” Gove said.
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or to download podcasts at any time, go to www.newburyportnews.com/LocalPulse.
