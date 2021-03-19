AMESBURY — The pace of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has begun to pick up in the city with a lot more yet to come.
Mayor Kassandra Gove gave an update Thursday on the progress of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which vaccinated 2,400 people at Amesbury High School last weekend, and a glimpse into the near future.
"It has been really great to see it all come together," Gove said in her weekly Facebook Live appearance. "This has been a lot of work and we're going to keep doing it, every weekend."
Gove said that clinic workers racked up roughly 2,500 volunteer hours last weekend.
"There were a lot of smiling faces behind those masks, energetic folks who were there to greet everyone," she said. "People are actually coming from all across the state."
The next two Saturday vaccination clinics, on March 20 and March 28, are reserved for teachers and educators, according to the mayor.
The state has also moved food service and restaurant workers, grocery store employees, sanitation and public works employees into Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout beginning Monday, March 22.
Gove said the city expects to post new registration links on Monday to accommodate the influx of new patients.
"On April 5, residents age 55 and older will be eligible, as well as individuals with one of the medical conditions listed by the state," Gove said. "On April 19, which is just around the corner, the eligibility opens to the general public. So we will have lots of folks who are ready to go, out looking for their vaccines. Everyone who has not been listed yet on the eligibility change will be eligible starting on that day and we are ramping up our clinics."
Residents can go to www.amesburyma.gov/home/urgent-alerts/covid-19-vaccine-distribution for appointment links.
"The Department of Public Health is really trying to get that out on a schedule," Gove said. "It is not really possible but they are getting pretty good at it. They are getting closer. So they are trying to stick to posting those links at 8 a.m. and at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays."
Gove said the past week's appointments lasted between 60 and 90 minutes before filling up.
Gove also mentioned the state's new pre-registration site – www.mass.gov/info-details/preregister-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment – and reminded Amesbury residents they don't need to be vaccinated in the city.
"If you are willing to go to a place like (the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore in Danvers), if that means you're getting your vaccine sooner, that is something that you can do," Gove said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
