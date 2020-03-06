NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove will talk with Local Pulse host Joe DiBiase in a special double-length segment of Saturday's live internet radio show.
Gove, who took office in January, will discuss issues and projects going on in the city of Amesbury in the program, which runs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Also on the broadcast, DiBiase will talk with Sean Toomey, owner of the Sky Hi and Crave restaurants in Amesbury.
Local Pulse broadcasts live from the newsroom of The Daily News.
To listen live or download previous shows, go to www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
