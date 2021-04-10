AMESBURY — The mayor is asking her congressman for help in getting a drive-up mailbox returned to its Main Street location.
The mailbox was removed by the U.S. Postal Service when it kicked off a national campaign in October 2019 to beef up security and limit the weight limit for packages and letters that could fit through mailbox slots. The move limited weight to 10 ounces and thickness of any mail to one-half inch.
The USPS replaced all mailboxes, such as the one in front of the Main Street Post Office, with handles and thin "snorkel" slots which funnel letters inside.
The move didn't prove popular for many area senior citizens in either Amesbury or Newburyport.
On April 6, Mayor Kassandra Gove sent an email to U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, asking to have the Amesbury Post Office's drive-up mailbox returned to its old Main Street post.
"We fully support the USPS in their efforts to keep our mail safe from phishing, theft and destruction," Gove wrote. "However, the removal of the only drive up mailbox in Amesbury negatively impacts those in our community who need it the most. Our senior citizens and disabled residents deserve easy and equitable access."
Gove said an estimated 14% of Amesbury residents have disabilities, which she said is slightly higher than the region's 11% as well as the nation and state's 12%.
The mayor also described a recent discussion with an 81-year-old city resident who has taken to driving to Merrimac to mail her letters.
Last month, the Newburyport City Council sent a letter to Postmaster Paul Capodilupo, asking for the return of a drive-up mailbox on Green Street, across from the post office. The Newburyport effort proved successful and the mailbox was put back in place earlier this month.
Amesbury communications director Caitlin Thayer said Gove recently called Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday to ask her advice before writing to Moulton.
"The drive-up mailbox was convenient for those who have a hard time getting out of their cars," Gove wrote. "It's very difficult to use the Amesbury Post Office, where the two sets of doors don't open automatically for handicapped people. I would like to see the drive-up mailbox return to Amesbury."
According to Thayer, a representative from Moulton's office said they will be looking into the issue.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
