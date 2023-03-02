NEWBURYPORT — On Saturday, Joe DiBase welcomes Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove to discuss many of the important topics concerning Amesbury residents. Gove will be in the studio for the full hour.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse’s Show #438 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
