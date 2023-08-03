NEWBURYPORT — This Saturday is a very special episode of the “Local Pulse” live internet radio program. It’s longtime producer Theo Salemi’s last regular appearance on the show.
So, to mark this milestone, Salemi will move from behind the audio board in the control room to the interview studio where he will interview Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and Amesbury High School physics teacher Christopher Maloney-Perez.
And, in a “Local Pulse” first, Salemi will turn the tables on the usual host, Joe DiBiase, who will be in the guest chair and be interviewed.
Streamed from the Daily News office on Liberty Street, Show #459 will go live at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. on Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
