Amesbury mayor provides update on city's progress

NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove appeared on Local Pulse over the weekend, saying she feels “at home” following her first two months in office and emphasizing her focus on transparency.
“Our constituents are different today than they were 10, 15, 20 years ago and they really expect information to be at their fingertips, be available, be able to communicate with us quickly — and government is not good at that,” she told host Joe DiBiase on the internet radio broadcast Saturday.
Since her swearing-in ceremony in January, Gove said she is feeling “at home” with a fresh coat of paint in her office, which she did herself, and some new and familiar faces.
In her first couple of weeks, Gove welcomed a few new staff members, including Paul Fahey as her chief of staff and Alyssa Premo as her executive assistant. She also received approval from the City Council to hire a full-time communications director.
Gove, who successfully ran her campaign last year with a platform of stronger government transparency, said new Communications Director Caitlin Thayer will help make that promise become a reality.
Thayer will share information via Facebook and Twitter through a new e-newsletter, Amesbury Insider, and on www.amesburyma.gov.
“We’re trying to push information out to you so you don’t have to come find it,” Gove said. “You don’t have to go to the website, dig through things, when you can actually just sign up. We’ll send you the information and get you some links and things to follow.”
Thayer is also testing different systems, which may improve how quickly items such as streetlights and potholes are fixed.
With improvements in technology, Gove said there are software systems available that allow constituents to submit work orders to the city by text message or through an app. With these programs, people can follow along as their problem is addressed by the city and even receive photo updates as things are fixed.
Gove said the city has almost finished a project to replace all streetlights with LED bulbs. To do so, the city had to take over ownership and maintenance of the streetlights from National Grid.
“It’s a project a lot of communities take on when we’re talking about energy savings and what we can do to decrease our footprint,” Gove said. As the city wraps up this project, Gove said she needs people to reach out if they notice any streetlights out that the city may have missed.
DiBiase asked Gove about the Elm Street reconstruction project, which is expected to begin this spring and take about two years to complete. The city held a public forum on the project last week and about 50 people attended.
“I think most people were understanding of what this is going to be like and I don’t think we had many people leaving really mad or frustrated about it,” Gove said, emphasizing the need for communication throughout the project.
She knows this will affect not only those who are traveling through the city, but those who live on Elm Street and on the streets where detours will be directed.
Gove, formerly executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, spoke about her experience with local businesses, saying a lot of business owners have to go through a “scavenger hunt” to do things such as get a liquor license or receive approval to put up a sign.
Angela Cleveland, the new director of community economic development, is working to “streamline” these processes so it’s easier for business owners with busy schedules, the mayor said.
Gove briefly talked about the coronovirus, COVID-19. She said officials will be meeting this week to discuss an emergency response plan.
The risk for coronavirus in Massachusetts is now low, but Gove said local officials will update the city website as more information is provided by those at the state and federal levels.
Also on the show, Sean Toomey, owner of Sky Hi and Crave in Amesbury, shared some updates.
Local Pulse broadcasts live from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday from the newsroom of The Daily News. To listen live or download previous shows, go to www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
