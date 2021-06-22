AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove has returned her nomination papers in a bid for reelection.
Gove took out nomination papers in mid-May to run for a second, two-year term.
A mayoral candidate must obtain 50 signatures from registered city voters to appear on the ballot. Gove obtained at least 50 signatures and returned them to the city as of Monday, according to the city clerk's office.
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse also took out nomination papers for a run for mayor Wednesday but the Republican lawmaker has yet to return his signed forms.
Former Selectman Jim Thieverge has pulled papers to run for mayor as well but has not returned them.
All three at-large city councilors, Steve Stanganelli, Scott Mandeville and Adrienne Lennon, have taken out nomination papers but only Lennon had returned them as of Monday.
District 2 City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi has taken out and returned his nomination papers for another two-year term.
District 4 Councilor Nicholas Wheeler and District 6 Councilor Michael Hogg have pulled papers but they have yet to return them.
District 5 Councilor Tim Kisieleski has not taken out nomination papers for reelection but Spindle Tree Road resident Peter Frey has but has yet to return them.
Council President Matt Einson has not taken out nomination papers for reelection in District 3 and District 1 Councilor Pam Gilday has also not pulled papers.
School Committee member Peter Hoyt has taken out and returned his nomination papers for another four years. Katherine Smith of 51 Fern Ave. has also taken out nomination papers for a four-year term on the committee.
School Committee member Abigail Jurist Levy has also pulled papers for a four-year term. She was appointed to her seat after Jana deBeer resigned last summer.
Potential candidates have until July 23 to take out nomination papers, which must be returned with the required number of signatures of registered Amesbury voters to the city clerk's office by July 27 at 5 p.m.
The municipal election is Nov. 2.
If more than two candidates are certified to run for any particular position, a preliminary election will be held Sept. 14.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.