AMESBURY — The mayor said Tuesday she is taking a 15% pay cut and city departments will be also looking at reductions to reconcile the proposed $64.6 million fiscal year budget.
The city is operating on a "one-twelfth" budget for July, August and September, but the City Council must approve an official operating budget by the end of next month.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has proposed a level-funded, $64.6 million general fund operating budget for fiscal 2021. Gove's proposed budget is a 5% increase over last year's $61.5 million allocation.
The average single-family homeowner with property assessed at $420,634 can expect to see an additional $555.28 on the tax bill, according to the mayor's proposed budget.
Gove pointed out that an increase in tax bills was expected for the current fiscal year, given voters approval in October of a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build a new elementary school.
Debt service for the new school accounts for $296.37 of the average homeowner's increased bill; debt from the South Hunt Road reconstruction would cost an additional $73.50; and the relocation of athletic fields from Cashman Elementary School to a portion of Woodsom Farm adds an additional $23.46.
Gove said the city's tax rate of $17.18 per $1,000 of valuation is expected to rise to $17.78 due to the added debt. The rate would have dropped to $17.08 without the additional debt.
The city's schools account for 57.4% of the average tax bill under Gove's budget, with public safety running second at 12.58%.
Paul Fahey, the mayor's chief of staff, said a recent decision by Gov. Charlie Baker's administration to provide level-funded state aid to all Massachusetts municipalities gave Amesbury a chance to create a similar budget of its own.
"With level funding, each department gets the same number it got last year," Gove said. "So, they know that they need to fit their budget and services within that budget."
The mayor earns $110,000 a year and Gove has voluntarily taken a 15% pay cut for fiscal 2021.
"Obviously, leadership starts at the top and I wanted to set the stage that it is a tough year and we all need to pitch in to make this work," she said.
Fahey will take a 5% pay cut in his $80,468 annual salary. The mayor's office also will see a 20% reduction in administrative support hours and further cuts could be coming to other departments, according to Gove.
"One person has been terminated (in the Police Department) so far, based upon the budget. There may be more," Fahey said. "We basically provided a level-funded budget to most departments, with some exceptions. The departments are now working on how they will implement those level-funded budgets. There may be some reduction in hours, there may be some positions eliminated. But only one has been done so far."
Although residential taxes and state aid make up the majority of the city's revenue, rooms and meals taxes account for 1%, which has seen a 50% decrease because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills.
A bright spot in the revenue projections has been an estimated $70,000 from retail marijuana excise taxes generated by the Alternative Therapies Group store on Route 110.
"We were also very conservative in our estimates of that revenue," the mayor said.
Gove's communications director, Caitlin Thayer, created a 51-page fiscal budget book that can be found at www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif2731/f/uploads/fy21_budget_appropriation_book_august_14.pdf.
"We wanted to tell a story and further explain where people's tax dollars go," Gove said. "We wanted to give them an opportunity to really understand the municipal budget process, which is complicated and hard to follow."
Gove also said supplemental materials will be added to the budget book in the coming weeks and the City Council is expected to give the proposed budget a first reading Aug. 25, which would be followed by public hearings with department heads during the week of Sept. 14. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the budget Sept. 22.
The budget needs to be approved and in place by the end of September to take effect Oct. 1, Gove said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.