NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove will be on this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program.
Gove will join Joe DiBiase for a full hour to discuss what is happening in Amesbury City Hall.
Broadcast from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #433 will go live at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
Listen live, exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com. If you can't listen to the live stream, this, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
