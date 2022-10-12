AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove toured the site of the city’s new elementary school on Tuesday as construction workers seek to complete the $60.5 million project by spring.
With the work scheduled to be finished by April, classes at Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School are expected to start next fall.
Gove visited the construction site on Tuesday while accompanied by Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and site representative Bill Shaw. The new school is being built adjacent to Cashman Elementary School, which pleases the mayor.
“What stands out to me from my experience so far is that I’m really pleased with the integration to the existing Cashman school site, I think there was a lot of skepticism around forming a campus and building adjacent to an existing school,” Gove said. “The team we’ve had out here has been so conscientious of the students and the staff in that building and seeing it come together has been really remarkable.”
It’s busy at the site with 70 to 100 construction workers typically there on any given day, according to Shaw. Gove noted that the sidewalk and stairs to the third floor are new additions since her last visit, as well as the beginnings of a large concrete school sign at the entrance.
Possibly the largest area in the new school is the gymnasium, which will have windows that allow students to look out at Woodsom Farm. Rooms are in various stages of construction, some have windows, and some have a bit of paint, with others in more of a skeletal shape.
Work is still being done to prepare outdoor areas for seeding of the lawn. The cafeteria, located on the first floor, leads to two playground areas that have been laid out behind the school with a paved area in the middle designated for games such as four square and funnel ball. Students on the playgrounds would be separated by age.
The cafeteria is one of many areas still being fleshed out, but one of its most notable features already is an enormous kitchen.
The new school will have three floors. The first floor will serve students in prekindergarten and kindergarten, with bigger rooms to fit their cubbies. The second floor would accommodate the first grade, and the third floor would serve the second grade.
There are centralized project areas for every couple of classrooms. The cubbies would be on the top two floors.
“There’s some modular seating in this area with a whiteboard and area where they could do small-group work,” Gove said. “A teacher could take them out of the classroom to work with them, and they could do exercises out here.”
McAndrews said a strong emphasis was put on designing rooms to meet the needs of students with special needs, such as autism spectrum disorder, so that the children could remain in the school system.
“We have them strategically placed, so they’re part of our community, but they have their own place and the resources that they need,” McAndrews said.
She said the new building has allowed for the combining of two neighborhood schools.
“We have Amesbury Elementary, which is on the other side of the town, which is pre-K to four, Cashman currently is pre-K to four, and what we’re doing is instead of dividing them up by geographic regions, we’re doing it by grade,” McAndrews said. “So this will become pre-K to two for all kids in the city, and that’ll (Cashman) be grades three through five for all kids in the city.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
