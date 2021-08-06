AMESBURY — If both houses of the Legislature approve a home rule petition, the city's voters would decide in November whether to double the mayor's term beginning in 2024.
Mayor Kassandra Gove was elected to a two-year term in 2019 and is seeking reelection this fall in a race against state Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
The city asked Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, to file legislation earlier this year seeking to increase the term of the city's mayor from two to four years, according to Chief of Staff Paul Fahey.
The two lawmakers filed a joint home rule petition to do so in late May. The measure passed the state Senate and was referred to the House Committee on Steering, Policy and Scheduling this week.
If the measure is signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker, Amesbury residents would vote on a ballot question in November, Fahey said.
He also said if voters approve the four-year mayoral term, it would not go into effect until January 2024.
"Our intent is that this change would not take effect until after the next election," Fahey said. "But that would have to be approved by the voters first."
He said the potential change comes from a review of the city charter.
Voters could also be faced with another ballot question in November asking them to approve a city charter change to remove the mayor as the automatic chair of the School Committee beginning in January.
Whoever is elected mayor would still be a voting member of the School Committee.
"This doesn't mean that the mayor would not necessarily be the chairperson of the School Committee," Fahey said. "But, the change states that the School Committee would choose the mayor.
"They may choose the mayor but they could also choose any one of their members to be the School Committee chair," he added. "Under the current charter, it is automatically the mayor. That is also the case in most communities. But the Charter Review Committee wanted to put it before the public as an option."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
