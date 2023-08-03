AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove will have plenty of company when seeking another term in the corner office as she and three others submitted nomination papers by the deadline Tuesday afternoon.
She is joined by former City Councilor Richard Marggraf, John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei.
With four candidates, the city has scheduled a primary election for Sept. 19, with the polls open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Nomination papers were available for mayor, three at-large city councilor seats, six district city councilors slots and three School Committee seats.
The mayor and School Committee members serve four-year terms, while city councilors serve two-year terms.
An additional two-year term was available on the committee as a result of Peter Hoyt’s resignation in November. Greg Noyes was elected to serve in the seat until the election.
Gove was elected mayor in 2019, defeating incumbent Ken Gray. She successfully ran for reelection in 2021, beating former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse. She previously served as executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
Marggraf said it is shaping up to be a “very colorful race” with stark differences between the candidates.
“I think I will come across as very different from the other three candidates,” Marggraf said. “You’re looking at professional management and 40 years worth of private industry business, large, medium corporations, small corporations, that can do the job from day one. I know how to run businesses.”
Proctor and Semesnyei did not return phone calls in time for this story. Gove was unavailable for comment.
City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said the primary election will cost between $22,000 and $23,100. Of that figure, $7,000 would cover staffing, with an additional $1,500 in overtime. Police details would cost between $3,000 and $4,000. She estimated that it would cost between $500 and $600 to mail ballots, while printing and shipping ballots would cost about $5,500.
Additionally, coding the machines costs an estimated $3,500, while the cost of food and supplies for election workers would cost $1,000.
She explained that on top of the costs to the city, the primary election would also require a lot of Department of Public Works resources.
“They are taking time out of the regular work they are doing, and the day before the election they are setting up the entire auditorium. They are coming in early, so they are getting overtime as well,” Haggstrom said.
While no other races drew enough candidates to trigger a primary election, there are still other contested races.
With three seats available for at-large city councilor, four have returned nomination papers, including Councilors Scott Mandeville, Adrienne Lennon and Steve Stanganelli. Political newcomer Claudel Frederique rounds out the field.
In lieu of write-in candidates, three new councilors will be named as the races for Districts 1, 3 and 5 will be uncontested. District 1 City Councilor Jonathan Hickok, District 3 City Councilor Roger Deschenes and District 5 City Councilor Peter Fry all opted not to run for reelection.
Former District 1 City Councilor Pamela Gilday returned papers for her old position while Jessica Redfern returned them for District 5. Owen Corcoran, who served on the Traffic and Transportation Committee prior to its disbandment, has returned papers for District 3.
For the School Committee, incumbent Maryann Welch has returned papers for her position. She is joined in the race for three available seats by Kathryn Slater, Kebbi Nowland and Brock Omohundro. Noyes was the only person to return papers for the two-year seat.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.