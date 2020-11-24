AMESBURY — Middle and high school students will begin returning to their classrooms next Wednesday after the School Committee voted 5-1 Monday night to move into a hybrid model on Dec. 2.
Elementary school students returned to their classrooms in a hybrid learning model in mid October. Middle and high schoolers were due to return to class soon after but technological inadequacies in the district prompted the School Committee to keep those students learning remotely at home.
According to Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, the implementation of WiFi hot spots in the middle and high schools has her administrators confident in making the move into the hybrid learning model.
Although the School Committee had initially planned on voting to return the middle and high school students to their classrooms on Monday, Nov. 30, concerns over the coming Thanksgiving holiday prompted them to change the date to Wednesday.
The School Committee voted 5-1 (Kate Currie voted against) Monday night to move into the hybrid learning model on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Next Wednesday however is an asynchronous remote learning day for the entire district, so the middle and high school students would actually return to their classrooms on Thursday, Dec. 3.
According to McAndrews, students in the middle school will spend the majority of their days in one classroom while the teachers will move from room to room.
High school students will also spend a good part of their day in one classroom. The students will however move to other classrooms in a controlled release through the hallways.
