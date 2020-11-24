AMESBURY — Middle and high school students will begin returning to their classrooms Dec. 2 after the School Committee voted 5-1 on Monday night to move to a hybrid model.
Elementary school students returned to their classrooms in a hybrid learning model in mid-October. Middle and high schoolers were due to return to class soon after but technological inadequacies in the district prompted the committee to keep those students learning remotely at home.
Interim Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said the implementation of Wi-Fi hot spots at the middle and high schools has her administrators confident in making the move to the hybrid learning model.
Although the committee initially planned on voting to return the middle and high school students to their classrooms Nov. 30, concerns about the Thanksgiving holiday prompted them to change the date to Dec. 2.
The committee voted 5-1, with Kate Currie opposed, to move to the hybrid model. Dec. 2, however, is an asynchronous remote learning day for the entire district, so the middle and high school students would actually return to their classrooms Dec. 3.
Cohorts at the middle school will be based on grade-level teams, according to McAndrews. The first middle school cohort will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while the second cohort will go to class Thursdays and Fridays.
Students at the middle school would spend the majority of their days in one classroom while the teachers would move from room to room.
High school students would be separated into a pair of cohorts with the "red" cohort attending class Mondays and Tuesdays and the "white" cohort going to school on Thursdays and Fridays.
High schoolers would also spend much of their day in one classroom. The students would move to other classrooms in a controlled release through the hallways.
In other news, the committee voted unanimously Monday night to remove the term "acting" from McAndrews' title. McAndrews will serve as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year.
"Because of the turbulent times, I think we need consistency," committee member Maryann Welch said. "So far, she has been a solid acting superintendent and I hope that we can continue to make the progress that has begun."
McAndrews thanked the committee for the opportunity to serve as interim superintendent and is expected to negotiate a contract with Mayor Kassandra Gove in the near future.
"It has been quite a month, I have experienced quite a bit," McAndrews said. "But I appreciate the vote of confidence."
The committee spoke with a representative from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees who detailed the process of finding a permanent replacement for Jared Fulgoni, who resigned as superintendent last month.
Gove said the School Committee should expect to begin the search for a new superintendent at the beginning of the calendar year.
"It sounds like that we can bring this up at another meeting," Gove said. "We are looking at a January timeline."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
