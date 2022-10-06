AMESBURY — Amesbury Middle School students will be looking toward the future when they take part in the state’s annual STEM Week to learn about potential careers.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been an important part of the school experience for years but is now gaining in popularity.
This year, students will be working on the Mass STEM Hub STEM Week Challenge.
Mass STEM Hub is a nonprofit group whose mission is to provide schools with access to and support for applied learning and STEM education that builds knowledge and skills students need to succeed in a rapidly changing, high-tech world.
This year, sixth-graders are tasked with answering the question, “How can we prepare and inspire people in Massachusetts to pursue STEM careers that have the greatest potential for impact?”
“We’re really trying to get students in this challenge to see themselves in STEM and to learn about a STEM career,” said Amesbury Middle School STEM coach Jennifer Donais. “All the sixth grade started last week taking a career survey and picking careers and career pathways that they would be interested in.”
On Oct. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., the school will have its STEM Showcase where students will give an interactive presentation to persuade the audience to go into their chosen careers.
To prepare students, Donais said they are organizing a career fair for Thursday.
“We are finding people from across Massachusetts to come into our cafeteria to help students learn more about that career,” Donais said.
Following the STEM Showcase, 12 students will be selected for the Boston Showcase at the Reggie Lewis Center on Oct. 21 to give a presentation to industry experts. Amesbury Middle School sixth-grade English language arts teacher Stacey Fijalkowski said she believes this will be a “positive and unique experience” for students.
“Getting a chance to meet with industry professionals and having the opportunity to really think about what they would want to ask, I think it’s going to be a really neat opportunity for the kids,” Fijalkowski said.
Donais said STEM careers are on the rise, but there are not enough people to meet the growing demand.
She hopes these events will help clear up misconceptions about STEM professions.
“I think in the past, students and adults think that you have to be the brightest student in math and the brightest student in science and it has to come easily to them to be able to go into those STEM careers,” Donais said. “But that’s not what they’re looking for in these STEM careers, they’re looking for our students that are problem solvers and have 21st century skills.”
More information about the challenge can be found at https://mass-stemhub.org/stem-week.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.