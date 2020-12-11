AMESBURY — Students at Amesbury Middle School returned to the remote learning model Friday and will remain out of the classroom until at least next Thursday.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews stated in an email to parents and staff Thursday afternoon that a "significant number" of staff members have needed to enter quarantine after being identified as close contacts to someone testing positive for COVID-19. The resulting reduced number of staff members prompted the school's closure Thursday and the middle school will temporarily revert to a remote learning model through Wednesday, Dec. 16.
McAndrews said Friday afternoon that most of the quarantine orders are based upon families and spouses either testing positive for COVID-19 or being close contacts themselves.
"These are not all close contacts because they were in school," McAndrews said.
According to the acting superintendent, high priority students students will still reported to school on Friday, and will continue to do so on Monday and Tuesday but all other middle school students will learn remotely. McAndrews and her staff will continue to review the data next week and hope to return to an in-person hybrid learning model at the middle school on Thursday, Dec. 17.
She also promised to provide an update to middle school families on whether or not they will be able to return to hybrid learning next Thursday by the end of Tuesday, Dec. 15.
"Wednesdays are our remote day anyways," McAndrews said. "I expect to be communicating with parents by Tuesday evening, based upon people coming on or off quarantine. If they are not coming off of quarantine, then I will have to make a decision on whether or not I have the staff to safely operate the school."
McAndrews went on to say that the district's five school buildings are being disinfected on a daily and sometimes hourly basis. The acting superintendent stressed that the school district has put all of its social distancing protocols in place to make sure that an outbreak does not occur in the buildings.
"We have spacing happening in all of the classrooms. There are no classrooms that have less than a six-foot distance between students," McAndrews said. "My office is in the high school and I can tell you that the traffic in the hallways is very, very light. The distances are being maintained and we are adhering to all of our protocols. If you are keeping your distance and your mask on, there is really limited opportunity for close contact in school. I can't say that it is never going to happen but there is a limited opportunity for it."
McAndrews added that she has been in close contact with Mayor Kassandra Gove as well as members of the School Committee and understands the last minute notice of the learning model change has been an inconvenience to students and their parents.
"I know that this has been an inconvenience for families and for that, I do apologize," McAndrews said. "But I am trying to make sure that I can safely follow the protocols that we have set to keep the students and staff safe. If that means that we have to be flexible and move in and out occasionally, then this is just the way it is. We knew that this was going to be a part of what would happen. My goal is to have the students in school as much as I possibly can, as long as it is safe to do that."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.